Swati Maliwal assault case: Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar moves SC for bail

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar, who is accused of assaulting Aam Aadmi Party‘s (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal, approached the Supreme Court challenging the July 12, 2024 Delhi High Court order denying him bail.

The high court had dismissed Bibhav Kumar’s bail plea, stating that no ground to grant him the relief was made out as he enjoys “considerable influence” and it cannot be ruled out that the witnesses may be influenced or evidence tampered if he is released on bail.

An FIR was registered against Kumar on May 16, invoking the provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for criminal intimidation, assault, or using criminal force on a woman with the intent to disrobe and attempt to commit culpable homicide.

Bibhav Kumar had moved to the high court after a Tis Hazari court here dismissed his bail plea on May 26. Seeking bail in the case, he claimed that the allegations against him were false and his custody was no longer required as the investigation was over.

Opposing Kumar’s bail plea, the Delhi Police had said that if released on bail, he might influence the probe.

Kumar is accused of assaulting Maliwal at the Chief Minister’s residence in New Delhi on May 13, 2024.