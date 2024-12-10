Kejriwal announces guarantees for auto drivers ahead of Delhi polls

Ahead of the Delhi assembly polls, AAP national convener and Ex- Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal unveiled his first guarantee on Tuesday, pledging comprehensive benefits for the city’s auto drivers.

Kejriwal has announced that if AAP comes back to power in Delhi, every auto driver will receive life insurance of Rs 10 lakh and accident insurance of Rs 5 lakh.

Additionally, he announced that the AAP government will provide Rs 1 lakh for the marriage of auto- rickshaw drivers’ daughters, Rs 2500 twice a year for their uniforms, and the government will bear the cost of coaching for their children’s competitive exams.

The AAP chief further emphasized the significant role of auto drivers in his party’s previous victories, stating, “Auto drivers were instrumental in our first victory, and I trust they’ll rally for us again.”

Kejriwal, along with his wife, Sunita Kejriwal, also visited the house of Navneet Singh, an auto driver residing in New Kondli, and ate lunch with his family.

Sharing a heartfelt video clip from the lunch on his ‘X’ handle (erstwhile Twitter), Kejriwal stated: “Today, on the invitation of our auto driver brother Navneet from Delhi, I went to his house for dinner. I met his family, sat with them and had. Their love and respect made me feel as if I was with my own family. Many thanks to Navneet Bhai and his family for inviting us. This relationship of ours with the auto drivers of entire Delhi is connected to the heart, which is both old and strong,” he added.

He expressed that the bond he shared with city’s auto drivers is very old, which goes back to 2013, when AAP was newly formed.

He further added, “I am very happy to say that after our government was formed, we took several steps for their welfare. We waived the DIMTS and SIM card fees, abolished various unnecessary trials, and addressed their grievances. The issue of harassment by ‘Five Number’ officials was resolved, and police harassment also ended. We built schools and Mohalla Clinics for their children and provided free electricity.”

Acknowledging auto- drivers’ role in politics, he said that their entire community greatly supported AAP in winning its first election.

Kejriwal expressed confidence stating that this as well the auto drivers in Delhi will talk to their passengers and convince their passengers to vote for the AAP, and for what reasons the party is their best choice.