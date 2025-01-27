Kejriwal announces AAP manifesto ahead of Delhi polls; 15 guarantees announced

AAP national convenor Arvind on Monday released his party manifesto ‘Kejriwal ki Guarantee’ where he offered 15 guarantees, including Rs 21,000 monthly assistance to women.

He released the manifesto at the party headquarters along with senior leaders.

Kejriwal claimed that it is not just a mere promise, but a ‘guarantee,’ and the party has proven earlier that it delivers on whatever it says.

The manifesto has been termed as “Kejriwal ki Guarantee,” released here ahead of the Delhi legislative assembly polls scheduled to be held on February 5.

The AAP chief listed 15 guarantees as part of the AAP’s manifesto, in addition to the already existing six welfare schemes running in the national capital, like free water, electricity, education and free pilgrimage for senior citizens etc.

He asserted that the existing welfare schemes will not end, and additionally the fifteen guarantees will also be fulfilled if AAP returns to power.

Speaking at the manifesto launch, Kejriwal took a dig at the saffron party, alleging that it is copying AAP’s style of governance and is just offering ‘falsehoods’ at the moment which they will forget, if they come to power.

The AAP chief claimed that the term guarantee was introduced by AAP, which was later copied by other parties, and further said that his party lives up to its commitments, while others fail to do that.

He alleged that BJP will end the free education, mohalla clinics and other such things if they are voted to power, and urged people to make the right choice, claiming that the AAP government schemes help save at least Rs 25000 a month for a household on an average, which is something very crucial for a family belonging to lower income group, and as well as middle class families.

Kejriwal also accepted that his government was unable to fulfill three things that they had promised during 2020 assembly polls, including cleaning of Yamuna, fixing roads and drinking water supply, and further reasoned that it was due to 2.5 years wasted in Covid and the alleged fake cases against his senior party leaders and ministers, due to which they had to spend time behind bars, all the works got disturbed.

He alleged that it was the BJP-led centre which had jailed him and his top leaders, in a bid to disrupt AAP government’s works, so that the Delhi government can be made to look bad in the eyes of people.

Kejriwal further assured that now he and his party leaders are out of jail, and will fix everything as soon as the party is re-elected.

He also blamed the BJP for doing something with regard to the water bills, claiming that after he was jailed, behind his back the bills witnessed a sudden spike, and asked people not pay faulty bills, because as soon as his party is re-elected, they will be waived off.

The 15 guarantees announced by AAP chief include fixing the problem of unemployment, Mahila Samman Yojana (2100 to every woman every month), Sanjeevani Yojana (free medical services to all citizens above 60 years at both government and private hospitals), Waive of wrong inflated water bills, 24×7 clean drinking water in all households in Delhi, Clean Yamuna, Roads to be made and maintained as per European standards, Dr Ambedkar Scholarship Yojana (Delhi govt. to fund higher education at foreign universities for all Dalit students), Free bus travel for all students and 50 percent concession on metro fares.

He also announced Rs 18,000 per month to all Pujaris and Granthis, free electricity and free water scheme to extend to tenants, all blocked and old sewage lines to be replaced, Opening of a new window for new ration cards, financial aid of Rs 1 lakh for auto-rickshaw and e-rickshaw drivers for their daughters’ wedding and free coaching to their children, while Rs 10 lakh life insurance and Rs 5 lakh accident insurance for them, RWAs to be given special funds to appoint and maintain independent security guards.