Kejriwal accuses Delhi Police of ‘misbehaviour’ with Sisodia

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday accused the Delhi Police of “misbehaviour” with former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia at the Rouse Avenue Court here.

Retweeting a video posted by Delhi Education Minister Atishi in which Sisodia was shown being pushed and jostled by a cop while escorting him to court, Kejriwal asked on Twitter, “Do the police have the right to misbehave with Manish ji like this? Has the police been asked from above to do this?”

In her tweet, Atishi had said: “Shocking misbehaviour by this policeman with Manish ji in Rouse Avenue Court. Delhi Police should suspend him immediately.”

The Delhi Police have termed the allegations “propaganda”.

“The allegations of police misbehaviour towards Mr. Manish Sisodia during his appearance at the Rouse Avenue Court is propaganda. The police’s response, as seen in the video, was necessary for security reasons. Making statements to the media while in judicial custody is prohibited by law,” the Delhi Police tweeted in Hindi.

Earlier in the day, the Rouse Avenue Court extended Sisodia’s judicial custody till June 1 in connection with the Delhi excise policy case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The jail authorities were also directed to consider his request to provide him a chair and table for study purposes.