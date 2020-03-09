The Kashmiri couple which was detained by the Delhi Police will be questioned by the special cell of National Investigating Agency (NIA) on Monday.

An NIA team has reached the Delhi Police Special Cell office to grill the arrested couple for their alleged links with the ISIS module.

The NIA officials comprising an Inspector General officer reached the special cell to probe the couple.

The couple identified as Jahanjeb Sami, 36 and his wife Hina Bashir Beg, 39, was residing in Delhi’s Jamia Nagar.

NIA is already probing several cases of the IS module in the country. The investigating agency will probe if the couple received any funds from other countries to recruit the members for the module.

According to the Special Cell officers, the couple has been allegedly promoting the Islamic State’s ideology of hatred and were inciting Muslims to take up the violent struggle against the state. The Special Cell had also claimed that the couple was also involved in instigating protests against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

During the investigation into the couple’s activities it was revealed that they were running a social media handle Indian Muslims Unite, to increase participation in anti-CAA/NRC demonstrations, officers told.

Four mobile phones, one laptop, one external hard disc and incriminating material from the couple’s house were seized by the police.

Pramod Kushawaha, Special Cell Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) had said that the couple had ties with the Islamic State of Khorasan Province.