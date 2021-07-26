Karnataka Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa announced his resignation on Monday while delivering a speech at a function to mark the completion of his two years in office.

Yediyurappa made the announcement teary-eyed. “I am resigning from this post. I am meeting Governor Thavarchand Gehlot after lunch and submitting my resignation.

“I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for allowing me to continue even after 75 years of age. I will be involved in party-building activities in the future,” he said.