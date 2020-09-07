Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut who came under verbal attack by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and others for her comments over the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case has been given a Y-plus security by the centre.

The home ministry has decided to accord Ranaut Y-plus category security through one of the paramilitary personnel, a home ministry official said, reported PTI.

The Y-plus category central cover entails deployment of about 10 armed commandos with the protectee, the official added.

The decision has been taken in view of a renewed threat to the actor after she spoke about drug use among a section in the film industry following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, it added.

On the decision of the Y-plus security, Kangana Ranaut said, “This is the proof that the voice of a true nationalist can’t be suppressed by any fascist. I am thankful towards Amit Shah, he could have asked me to go to Mumbai after few days amid such situation but rather he respected the voice, self-respect of an Indian woman. Jai Hind”

Last week, Sanjay Raut while speaking to a TV news channel used foul words against the actress.

On Saturday, Kangana Ranaut had reacted on the Sanjay Raut’s remarks by tweeting, “In 2008 Movie Mafia declared me a Psycho, in 2016 they called me a Witch and Stalker in 2020 Maharashtra Minister publicity gave me the title of H****khor Ladki, because I said after a murder I feel unsafe in Mumbai, where are INTOLERANCE debate warriors?”

The verbal duel started after Kangana’s “Mumbai feeling like Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir” comment last Thursday.

She had also said that she feared Mumbai Police more than what she has dubbed as ‘movie mafia’.

Sanjay Raut reacted through an editorial in Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece Saamna by saying, “This issue concerns the pride of Maharashtra and there will be no compromise on this front. Ranaut needs to apologise for her PoK remarks or she will face the music from our women’s wing.”