Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut who was at the loggerheads with the ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra left the state on Monday and said she was doing so with a “heavy heart”.

She further said she was doing so after being “terrorised” with attempts to demolish her office. “Must say my analogy about PoK was bang on,” she said.

“With a heavy heart leaving Mumbai, the way I was terrorised all these days constant attacks and abuses hurled at me attempts to break my house after my workplace, alert security with lethal weapons around me, must say my analogy about POK was bang on,” she tweeted as she headed to the airport.

After landing in Chandigarh, she tweeted that her security had reduced and people were greeting her with joy.

“It seems this time I was saved. There was a time when I felt a mother’s touch in Mumbai, but today the situation is such that I am lucky to be alive. The moment Shiv Sena became Sonia Sena, the Mumbai administration became a terror,” she posted in Hindi.

The Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had last week demolished the Bandra office of the actress for alleged unauthorised modifications/extensions.

A team of the BMC H-West Ward officers accompanied by a police posse had reached the office with bulldozers, JCBs and other heavy equipment and took up the demolition work from the outside.

The development came barely hours after the BMC pasted a notice outside the office rejecting a reply filed by Kangana’s lawyer, Rizwan Siddique, to September 8 notice in which the civic body had listed a series of violations in the ongoing works in her office.

Kangana Ranaut was locked in verbal feud with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut for her comments over the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case and was given a Y-plus security by the centre.

The verbal duel started after Kangana’s “Mumbai feeling like Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir” comment last Thursday.

She had also said that she feared Mumbai Police more than what she has dubbed as ‘movie mafia’.

Sanjay Raut reacted through an editorial in Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece Saamna by saying, “This issue concerns the pride of Maharashtra and there will be no compromise on this front. Ranaut needs to apologise for her PoK remarks or she will face the music from our women’s wing.”