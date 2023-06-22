Just handshakes, no meeting of minds: Mayawati on Oppn meets

On the eve of the much-publicised Opposition unity meeting in Patna, BSP chief Mayawati has taken a dig at the gathering of non NDA parties with a sarcastic remark, “Dil mile ya na mile, haath milaate rahiye” (Whether or not hearts meet, but keep shaking hands).

In a couple of tweets on Thursday, Mayawati wrote, “By the way, keeping in mind the preparations for the next Lok Sabha elections and before making such an attempt, it would have been better if these parties, with the pride of instilling general confidence in the public, would have cleared their intentions by peeping into their own heart. How long will they continue with the saying, ” Muh me Ram, Bagal me Churi”.

She said the issues that the Opposition parties are raising together ahead of the Patna meeting organised by Nitish Kumar keeping the Lok Sabha elections in mind can be aptly described by an old saying ‘Dil mile na mile haanth milate rahiye”.

“It is clear from the condition of Bahujans in the country suffering from inflation, poverty, unemployment, backwardness, illiteracy, caste hatred, religious frenzy/violence, etc. that the ability to properly implement the humanistic egalitarian constitution of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar has been ignored by the Congress in the past and the BJP at present,” she added.