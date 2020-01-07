Amid lack of clarity over the perpetrators of the unprecedented violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), the Hindu Raksha Dal has come forward claiming ‘full responsibility’ for the Sunday incident.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Pinky Chaudhary said Hindu Raksha Dal takes complete responsibility of the attack in JNU on January 5 and added that the masked individuals were workers of the far-right group.

Clarifying on the need for the attack, Chaudhary said that the JNU is a “hotbed of anti-national activities, which the fringe group could not tolerate”.

According to government sources quoted by ANI, Delhi Police has taken cognisance of the claims made by the Hindu Raksha Dal chief, which are being investigated.

The Police is also taking the help of video footage as well as face recognition systems to identify the masked individuals, who unleashed terror by attacking students and teachers of JNU for over two hours.

Unprecedented violence was unleashed on the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus by a mob of masked men and women on Sunday night, who went on a rampage attacking students and teachers with wooden and metal rods, injuring at least 34 people.

Eyewitnesses have said 50-odd goons entered the campus around 6.30 pm on Sunday.

The JNU students’ union has claimed that the attackers were “unknown ABVP goons”, who were even beating up professors trying to protect students.

However, the RSS-affiliated outfit has denied the charges.

The alleged revelation by the Hindu Raksha Dal chief comes at a time when the Delhi Police has said that it has identified a few of the miscreants who targeted students and teachers in the campus. An FIR was also filed. However, no arrests have been made yet.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has booked JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh and 19 others for allegedly destroying the varsity’s property.