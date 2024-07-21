Body of two-year-old found in abandoned toilet in Delhi, murder suspected

Body of a two-year-old child was found in an abandoned toilet in the Anand Parbat area of Central Delhi at around 10 am, a police official said on Sunday.

He said the toilet block where the child was found dead is located at around 100 meters from the temporary hut of the deceased’s family.

Based on the circumstances in which the body was found, the police have registered a case of murder and formed multiple teams to investigate the matter and sent the body of the child for postmortem examination.

“The manner in which the death occurred will be clear after the postmortem report is received,” said M Harshvardhan Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central).

Meanwhile, locals gathered in the area to demand prompt action in the case so that the culprits could be brought to justice.

Earlier in April this year, the body of a young man was found inside a septic tank of a house in the Anand Parbat area. The police suspected a case of murder.

According to the Delhi Police, they had received information about a foul smell coming from inside a house. When investigated, they found a dead body lying in the tank inside the house.

After taking the body into custody, the police identified the deceased as 30-year-old Madhav, who lived in the same area.