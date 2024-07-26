Delhi Police initiative to spread awareness about cyber frauds

An initiative ‘Sajag Cyber Prahari’ (Vigilant Cyber Police) has been initiated by Delhi Police to spread awareness amongst the senior citizens regarding Cyber Fraud.

With this initiative, the police intend to spread awareness about cyber criminals to senior citizens as they are the soft targets of such fraudsters. The first step in this direction was taken by the police on Friday at an awareness event organised at the Delhi Police Headquarters.

Sanjay Arora, Commissioner of Delhi Police highlighted the initiative aimed at educating the people and expected that those who have been made aware of the modus operandi of the criminals will further spread it to at least one person in the society, be it his or her family member, friend or neighbor to make this initiative successful.

Special CP (SPUWAC) Ajay Chaudhry asserted that this campaign would not only be limited to senior citizens but it would also be taken to all the institutions and every citizen on the pattern of Self Defense programme of the Delhi Police.

We shall also involve various NGOs and every citizen of the city so that they could make themselves aware of the strategies being adopted by cyber criminals and safety measures that can be taken to foil their attempts, added Choudhry.

Dr Rakshit Tandon, a leading Cyber Security Expert, delivered a special lecture on the initiative highlighting various tricks being used by cyber criminals and various safeguards that exist.

He highlighted the need to know various portals and schemes launched by the government of India to protect the people from cyber crimes.

Further, he advised the senior citizens not to click any unknown link, to check security features before going through OTP, and to avoid downloading any application offer received from unknown sources and also conveyed not to respond to any unknown and unauthentic QR Code for payment.

On this occasion, senior citizens were also informed about the registration and welfare schemes initiated by the Delhi Police.