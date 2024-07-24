Owner of hospital, two doctors chargesheeted for death six newborns in fire

The Delhi Police filed a chargesheet against two doctors, including the owner of an East Delhi Hospital, in the case of a fire that resulted in the tragic death of seven newborn babies.

According to police sources, the chargesheet was filed at the Karkarduma court on Monday.

The police have invoked Section 304, 308 (culpable homicide), 34(common intention) of IPC, and Section 75 (punishment for cruelty to Child) of the Juvenile Justice Act, added sources.

Further, the police made Dr Naveen Khichi, the owner of the hospital, and Dr Akash, a doctor on night duty on the day the fire incident took place, as main accused.

The seven babies were killed in a massive hospital fire in the Shahdara area on May 26, prompting multiple agencies to investigate the incident.

A senior police officer said during the investigation, a total of eight points were checked about the statutory requirement to run NICU and the norms which were violated by the hospital.

Regarding fire safety, there is no document available to show the safety measures that have been implemented by the hospital. The hospital had the permission to function with five beds but was running with 12 beds,” an official said referring to the charge sheet.

Documents received from the Directorate of Health Services, Delhi, prove that the nursing home was granted a license to run the NICU for five beds in 2021 for three years. The renewal application was under submission with DGHS, he added.

The officer said only BAMS doctors were to be deployed to take care of infants admitted to NICU. No qualified nurses were deployed, the officer added that it is a must they must possess minimum qualifications of General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) along with DNC registration.