Three terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district. One of the terrorist killed was a top commander of terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The LET terrorist has been identified as Aijaz alias Abu Huraira. He was from Pakistan.

The gunfight ensued after a joint team of the police and army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation in the early hours of Wednesday based on inputs about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces made their way to the spot, the terrorists who were hiding open fired whichg triggered the he encounter.

“One more unidentified terrorist killed (Total 03). Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on,” said a tweet from the J&K Police.

The other two terrorists who were killed were locals.