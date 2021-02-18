In a bid to strengthen its anti-terror operations, the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) has ordered seizure of movable and immovable property of those fanning terrorism in Kashmir, including a close relative and another supporter of pro-Pakistan Dukhtran-e-Millat founder, Asiya Andrabi.

The seizure includes 61 vehicles (3 ambulances), 5 houses and cash. The J&K Police on Tuesday ordered seizure and attachment of movable and immovable property in 46 cases of individuals or associations to restrict the terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir. A house belonging to Mehmooda Begum, mother-in- law of Asiya Andrabi, has been seized.

J&K DGP Dilbag Singh has ordered zero-tolerance towards terrorism in the UT.

Asiya was booked after she hoisted the Pakistan flag and sang the Pakistani national anthem in Kashmir on 25 March 2015. Later on, she was booked for unfurling the Pakistan flag on its national day in Srinagar. On 12 September 2015, she slaughtered a cow and released a video in a bid to defy the ban on sale of beef in Jammu and Kashmir.

A Creta car belonging to Sofi Fahmeeda, associate of Asiya Andrabi, is among the seized vehicles. Cash of Rs. 3,70,000 and a cheque worth Rs.50,000 has also been seized.

The seized ambulances were misused for carrying terrorists from one place to another to carry out strikes, police said.

Following the due procedures of law the Police has accorded sanction for seizure and attachment of four wheelers, motorcycles, cash, land, houses and shops through different orders to ensure that the terror activities are checked.