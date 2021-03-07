A joint team of the Army and J&K Police has seized a cache of arms and ammunition in the mountainous Mahore area of Jammu and foiled the efforts of a Pakistan based terrorist of Lashkar-e- Taiba (LeT) to revive terrorism in the Chenab region. One person has been arrested in this connection, said the IGP (Jammu) Mukesh Singh.

The IGP said that on the basis of intelligence inputs the joint team launched a search operation and recovered the cache that includes Chinese grenade, AK bullets and explosives. One person, Reyaz Ahmed has been apprehended by the police.

On sustained interrogation in presence of executive magistrate, Mahore, he disclosed that he has concealed the cache in a hideout located between Makhidhar and upper Shikari ridge of Tehsil Mahore, District Reasi.

A joint search operation of Jammu and Kashmir police and Army was launched in the area and the arms and ammunition recovered.

Investigation so far revealed that the cache of arms and ammunition was to be delivered to some person from Gool in district Ramban. It has also been revealed that the consignment was sent by LeT commander Khobaib (original resident of Doda and now based in Pakistan).

Khobaib has been continuously trying to send money and arms in the Jammu region and has also been trying to revive terror activities in the Chenab valley by recruiting young boys for LeT, the IGP said.

This is the third big recovery within a week in the area.

Meanwhile, security forces have arrested two residents of Uttar Pradesh from Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir following recovery of a pistol from their possession, officials said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Danish Sedaqi and Mohammad Nawshad Nayi, both residents of Rajatpur in Uttar Pradesh.

The police, Army and CRPF apprehended the duo during searches at Jawahar Tunnel in Kulgam district on Friday, they said.

A pistol and 20 rounds were recovered from their possession, they added.