J&K Police files chargesheet against Gujarat conman

The J&K Police on Tuesday filed chargesheet against Kiran Bhai Patel, a Gujarati conman, who was arrested as he enjoyed VVIP treatment after posing as a senior officer in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Srinagar Police said that the chargesheet has been filed in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Srinagar.

The challan for cheating against Patel has been filed under the Sections 419, 420, 468, 471, 170, 120B of IPC and Sections 3, 5 of Emblem & Names (Prev of improper use) Act 1950. He is lodged in the Central Jail, Srinagar.

Patel had made a couple of trips to Srinagar during the past few months and enjoyed the 5-star hotel facility at the J&K UT government’s expenses, bulletproof car and Z+ security cover of paramilitary forces.