J&K LG Manoj Sinha registers for organ donation

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday pledged organ donation by registering on Ayushman Bharat Organ Donation Registry of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India.

The State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (SOTTO) representatives, Dr Elias Sharma, Nodal Officer, Dr Sanjeev Puri, Joint Director. and Irfan Ahmed Lone, Transplant Coordinator, visited the Raj Bhawan and handed over the pledge certificate to the lieutenant governor.

Advertisement

Sandeep Jain, President and Monika Jain, General Secretary of Bharatiya Jain Sangathan, J&K were also present on the occasion.

Advertisement

Earlier, the lieutenant governor had expressed his willingness for organ donation during a programme organised by Bharatiya Jain Sansthan on Sunday.

“Organ donation should be the life motto. This selfless act not only affects the recipients but also touches the lives of families and friends of those seeking transplantation”, he said.