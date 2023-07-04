J&K: Landless people to get 5 marlas of land

In a landmark decision, the Jammu Kashmir government has announced the allotment of 5 Marlas of land each to landless PMAY-G beneficiaries. The decision was taken by the Administrative Council headed by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.

The present allotment is restricted to only the left out cases out of Permanent waiting list (PWL) 2018-19, which at the time of launch of next phase of PMAY-G scheme in 2024-25 has been extended to the same categories of landless beneficiaries, who otherwise become eligible for getting housing assistance under PMAY(G) Phase-III.

Those residing on the state land or the forest land and those residing in Rakhs and Farm lands, where construction is not permitted, are eligible for allotment of land by the respective deputy commissioners.

People occupying custodian land; and the land allotted to displaced people by the government near Dachigam park for agriculture purpose, where construction is not permitted, have also been made eligible for allotment of land.

“It is a historic day for Jammu and Kashmir and a new beginning for thousands of landless families,” Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said, adding that this historic decision will prove to be a golden chapter in the administration’s effort for social justice, equality, respect, and equal opportunities to all citizens.

“This path-breaking decision will not only entitle the landless poor to own a piece of land and have a house but it will also provide them means of livelihood, raise their living standards and realize their dreams and aspirations,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor said the poor section of the society is at the centre of government policies and a substantial population that was devoid of basic facilities and rights even after seven decades of Independence is being brought to the mainstream of development.

“Jammu Kashmir government is committed to Inclusive development. This move will open up endless opportunities to the poor and downtrodden and with this landmark decision the administration is acknowledging their immense contribution in the task of nation building,” the Lt Governor observed.

The Ministry of Rural Development, had on 30 May, allocated an additional target of 1,99,550 houses to the UT of J&K for the financial year 2023-24.