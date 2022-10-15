The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday dismissed five employees for their alleged links with Pakistani terror outfits and narco terrorism modules.

The action has come two days after the government prematurely retired 36 police personnel for alleged involvement in corruption and criminal activities.

An official spokesman said the 5 employees have been dismissed under the Article 311 of the Constitution of India for their involvement in anti-national activities. Article 311 of the Constitution, provides for dismissal of a person employed in civil capacities under Union or a State. The activities of these employees had come to the notice of law enforcement and intelligence agencies, as they were found involved in activities prejudicial to the interests of the security of the State.

The Committee constituted for scrutinizing the inputs, records and cognizable material recommended their dismissal.

Among the dismissed are; Tanveer Saleem Dar, constable in Auxiliary Wing of J&K police, Syed Iftikhar Andrabi, VLW, Rural Development Department (Panchayat Secretary), Irshad Ahmad Khan, Orderly cum Chowkidar in Jal Shakti Department, Baramulla, Afaq Ahmad Wani, Manager Baramulla Central Cooperative Bank Ltd, and Abdul Momin Peer , Assistant lineman, PHE Sub Division Handawra.

Giving details of charges against the dismissed employees, the spokesman said, Tanveer Saleem Dar ‘subscribed’ to the secessionist and radical ideology . He has been found involved in a number of terror activities and an active courier of the militant outfits.

Syed Iftikhar Andrabi , has ‘worked’ as OGW for Lashkar-e-Taibe (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen. He had developed close links with POK based terrorists and got involved in Narco terror financing. He can be described as a double agent as he maintained very close relations with Indian Law Enforcement agencies , said the spokesman.

Irshad Ahmad Khan has been found ‘involved’ in helping terrorists in carrying out terror activities. He has been found involved in facilitating terrorists to move out of India, while Afaq Ahmad Wani has been part of a Narco Terror module.

A large amount of cash and heroin has been recovered from his possession. He is involved in sale, purchase, transportation , warehousing and possession of narcotic drug heroin, the official spokesman said.

Abdul Momin Peer, involved in narco terror financing, has been part of the distribution network . He has visited Pakistan in 2016 & 2017 with the aim of developing an understanding of the broader objectives of terror–separatist campaigns. A huge recovery of heroin has been made from his possession .