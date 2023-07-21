J&K: ADGP reviews security for Buddha Amaranth pilgrimage

Additional DGP, Jammu Range, Mukesh Singh on Friday convened a preparatory meeting through virtual mode with senior police officers to discuss security arrangements for the upcoming annual Budha Amarnath pilgrimage in the border district of Poonch.

He discussed security related issues with the concerned Range DIGs, District SSPs, SDPOs and officers of Traffic and Security wings. The Poonch district has in the recent past witnessed a series of terrorist incidents and infiltration attempts by Pakistani terrorists from across the Line of Control (LoC). A detailed briefing was given to DIG Rajouri-Poonch Range, SSP Jammu and SSP Security, regarding proposed Police and Security arrangements to be made by them at the Base camps Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu, enroute of Yatra, haltage points, lodgment centers and Budha Amar Nath Ji Temple at Mandi in District Poonch. Advertisement

In view of the present security scenario in the twin border districts of the Jammu Zone, threadbare discussions were held on various security issues.

The ADGP also advised the participants to ensure that proper coordination be maintained among all intelligence agencies, Army, PMF, Traffic and Security wing in their respective areas of responsibility including ROP for smooth and incident free Budha Amar Nath Ji Yatra-2023.

The officers who attended the meeting included; Suleman Choudhary, DIG UR Range, Udhampur, Shakti Pathak, DIG JSK Range, Jammu, Dr M Haseeb Mughal, DIG RP Range, Rajouri, Chandan Kohli, SSP Jammu, Amritpal Singh, SSP Rajouri, Shamsheer Choudhary, SSP Security, Jammu, Vinay Kumar Sharma, SSP Poonch, Amit Gupta, SSP Reasi, Vinay Kumar, SSP Traffic Rural, Jammu and Faisal Qureshi, SSP Traffic City, Jammu.