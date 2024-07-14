Jitendra Singh seeks cooperation of all in development projects

Seeking cooperation from people in development, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that “regardless of political affiliations, everybody should contribute to achieving national-level developmental projects”.

Addressing a public meeting in Udhampur, Dr Jitendra Singh said that the developmental projects introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi do not belong to a particular leader or party; rather, they are aimed at benefitting all sections of society.

After being felicitated for winning the Udhampur-Kathua-Doda Parliamentary constituency for the third time, he said, “Prime Minister Modi has followed the policy of equitable distribution of resources, rising above vote-bank politics.”

Advertisement

He further urged everyone to provide suggestions and inputs for the improvement and execution of these projects. If any input holds merit, the administration will be instructed to make the necessary rectifications,” he said.

Dr Jitendra Singh appealed to the gathering that the developmental projects, including the Devika River Rejuvenation project, belong to every section of society and the benefits will reach every child.

Talking about the famous “Kaladi’ product of the Udhampur district, the Union Minister informed that the milk-made consumable has already been identified for promotion under the One District One Product scheme of the government. “Branding of Kaladi is necessary to increase its acceptability and value,” he noted, urging the local Chamber of Commerce to play its part in this endeavour.

Dr Jitendra Singh pitched for harnessing the lavender and informed the gathering that its cultivation has already commenced in the Dudu-Basantgarh area of the district. “The Aroma Mission, which began in Bhaderwah tehsil of the Doda district, has reached Udhampur,” he said, adding that start-ups born from the Purple and White Revolutions have emerged as the new avenues of self-employment and sources of sustainable livelihoods.

“Udhampur is home to numerous milk products which can be converted into brands in the New Industrial Estate coming up here,” the Minister suggested. He appealed both to the media and society to create awareness about lavender cultivation and milk products of the area. Underlining that the natural resources of Udhampur have not been fully explored, the Union Minister stated that these resources will add value to India’s economy as it rises.

Later in a review meeting, Dr Jitendra Singh stressed that the Udhampur administration and local bodies must leave no stone unturned to ensure timely and seamless delivery of public amenities.

Making a strong case for promoting lavender cultivation in the district in a big way, he said start-ups engaged in this new industry have become avenues of employment for the local youth. He reiterated that it is not possible for the government to provide jobs to everyone and advised the youth to explore other lucrative avenues of employment to earn a living.