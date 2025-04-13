High-level German delegation calls on Union Minister Jitendra Singh

A high-level German delegation led by Minister-President of the German State of Bavaria Markus Söder called on Union Minister for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh here on Sunday.

Welcoming the delegation, Singh emphasised the long-standing Indo-German cooperation in Science, Technology and Innovation (STI), underlining the potential for bilateral cooperation in priority areas including Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Technologies, Biotechnology, Clean Energy, Electric Mobility, Cyber-Physical Systems, and Green Hydrogen.

“India has embarked on mission-mode programs under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. We seek economic and sustainable solutions through scientific and technological interventions, and Germany is a natural partner in this endeavor,” he said.

Lauding the Indo-German 2+2 collaboration model involving joint efforts between academia and industry from both countries, the Minister called it a landmark step toward creating future-ready, innovation-driven ecosystems. “The 2+2 collaboration is a futuristic model. It brings together universities and industries from both countries to solve global challenges through innovation, co-development, and commercialization,” he said.

Singh recalled the Golden Jubilee of Indo-German S&T Partnership celebrated last year, adding that the recent Indo-German S&T Governing Body Meeting in Germany further reinforced the commitment to deepen scientific engagement.

He also highlighted the shared cultural and intellectual legacy between the two nations, mentioning Max Mueller’s pioneering translation of the Upanishads and the Rigveda, which laid the foundation for Indo-European scholarly ties.

The Minister also mentioned India’s remarkable progress in the biotech sector, boasting over 3000 startups and leading globally as the largest vaccine manufacturer. He noted the significance of the recently approved BIOe3 policy, which focuses on Energy, Economy, and Employment to drive the next wave of biotech innovation.

He outlined India’s emergence as a biotech powerhouse with over 3000 startups and the recent launch of the BIOe3 policy, aimed at driving Energy, Economy, and Employment through biotech innovation. “India’s academic outreach to Germany continues to deepen, with over 50,000 Indian students enrolled in German universities—mostly in STEM disciplines—a number that has tripled in the last seven years,” he said.

Singh called for a reciprocal increase in German students studying in India, particularly in the areas of Oriental Studies, Indian Culture, and Traditional Knowledge Systems.