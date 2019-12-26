With Delhi Assembly elections due before February 22, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Wednesday said that the Jharkhand polls have indicated that the party will form the government for the second consecutive term in the national capital.

“It is evident that AAP will come back to power in Delhi with a thumping majority. The results of Jharkhand indicate that now elections will be fought on local issues. Today, inflation, education, health are real issues. We have worked on these issues in Delhi,” Singh told reporters in Delhi.

“Jharkhand results indicate that the people of Delhi will make Kejriwal win with a big majority. People will vote for the work done,” he added.

The pre-poll alliance between the Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won the assembly polls with a total of 47 seats, thereby smoothly sailing past the magic mark of 41 seats required to stake claim to power in the 81-strong Jharkhand Assembly.

The result was a yet another embarrassing defeat for the BJP after Maharashtra, where the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance of its former ally Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP formed the government.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission officials are meeting on Thursday to set the date for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections.

On Tuesday AAP had released its report card highlighting details of all major developmental works carried out in the last five years under the tenure of CM Arvind Kejriwal.

In the 2015 polls, AAP secured 67 of the 70 assembly seats. For the upcoming elections, AAP has collaborated with election strategist Prashant Kishor’s consultancy firm I-PAC.