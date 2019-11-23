Ahead of the first phase of Jharkhand Assembly Elections are slated for November 30, in a major attack, Maoists ambushed a Police Control Room (PCR) van, killing an ASI and three other policemen at NH-22 near Rukaiya More at Chandwa in Latehar district of the state, police said.

The incident took place on late evening on Friday, when a police team was on-board a PCR van in the Chandwa police station area when the rebels ambushed them and opened indiscriminate fire, leading to a gun battle.

According to the police three jawans died on the spot, while another cop who had sustained bullet injuries died on the way to a hospital here.

The policemen who died have been identified as ASI Sukra Oraon, constables Sikander Singh and Shambhu Prasad and driver Yamuna Prasad.

Jharkhand Director General of Police KN Chaubey has confirmed the killing of the police personnel. Additional police forces have been dispatched to the spot to take stock of the situation.

Jharakhand Assembly elections are to be held in five phases. The Election Commission notification declared the date of polling. The second phase on December 7. The third, fourth and fifth phases of polling will take place on December 12, 16 and 19, respectively.

Counting of votes will take place on December 23.