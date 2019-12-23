As JMM-Congress-RJD alliance surged way ahead of BJP leading in 44 of the total 81 seats, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Monday evening conceded defeat in the Assembly polls,

Jharkhand CM and BJP candidate from Jamshedpur East, Raghubar Das said that he is hopeful that the result will be in BJP’s favour, adding that he is waiting for the final results. However, he said that “the BJP will accept the people’s mandate” whatever be it.

The majority mark in the 81-seat house is 41.

Raghubar Das, still trailing with Independent candidate Saryu Rai leading by 7484 votes.

Earlier in the day, the incumbent CM had said the BJP will form the government in the state.

Dismissing the early trends that indicated a victory of the opposition alliance, Das exuded confidence that he would win and “the government will be formed under BJP’s leadership”.

“To give a clear statement at the moment is not possible since we are just two or three rounds into the counting of votes. There are a total of 17-18 rounds. The margins are very narrow… so narrow that it can completely turn the leads as what you see at the moment,” he was quoted as saying by NDTV.

“Those who are celebrating can do what they feel. No one can stop someone from celebrating,” he said.

“Yes, there may have been some polarisation in a seat or two… there may also be some anti-incumbency, but we are very confident that once the final result is out, you will see that the BJP will form the government. We are very confident of that,” the chief minister had asserted.

In a major setback to the BJP and its Chief Minister in office Raghubar Das, most of the assembly segments that went to the polls in the second phase of Jharkhand elections and were seemingly saffron stronghold have been swept by the JMM.

Meanwhile, according to reports, Das is set to visit the Raj Bhawan to submit his letter of resignation as Hemant Soren is all set to assume the office of Jharkhand chief minister.