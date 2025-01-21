Jharkhand Cabinet approves health insurance scheme

Chief Minister Hemant Soren presided over an important Jharkhand Cabinet meeting here on Tuesday in which 18 key proposals, including health insurance policy for state employees and pensioners, were approved. The meeting marked significant progress in various sectors, with decisions aimed at enhancing healthcare, legal services, and welfare programs across the state.

A major highlight of the meeting was the approval of the revised health insurance policy for state employees and pensioners. The scheme will provide financial coverage of up to Rs five lakh annually for common illnesses and Rs 10 lakh for critical illnesses. Although the initial resolution for the scheme was issued on July 31, 2023, its implementation was delayed due to certain errors. These issues have now been resolved, and the updated file has been submitted to the Cabinet Secretariat. The government is also considering extending the deadline for beneficiaries whose bank accounts are not linked with Aadhaar, as payments to such individuals have been halted since January.

In collaboration with Tata AIG General Insurance Company, the government has decided to extend better medical facilities to about 1.5 lakh pensioners and their family members. Pensioners, who earlier had limited benefits compared to state employees, will now receive comprehensive coverage. The scheme will be implemented with a Rs150 crore budget, of which Rs 100 crore will be utilized for immediate execution, while Rs 50 crore will be reserved as a buffer stock under the Jharkhand Aarogya Society’s trust. So far, around two lakh state employees and pensioners have registered under the scheme, which requires an annual premium of Rs 6,000 from each beneficiary.

The Cabinet also approved the establishment of a special court in Chatra, aimed at expediting legal proceedings and improving access to justice in the region. In another welfare initiative, Rs 12 crore was allocated for the Jharkhand Advocates Welfare Fund, providing much-needed support to legal professionals. Meanwhile, the Gyanodaya Scheme also received a boost with the approval of a proposal to introduce computer education in middle schools, ensuring technological literacy for students across the state.

In the healthcare sector, the Cabinet approved the formation of the Jharkhand Paramedical District-Level Cadre (Recruitment, Promotion, and Other Service Conditions) Rules, 2025. This decision is expected to streamline the recruitment process and improve the working conditions of paramedical staff.

Among other decisions, the Cabinet gave its nod for regular flights from Dumka Airport by approving a Memorandum of Understanding with the Airport Authority of India. Investigating officers will also be equipped with mobile phones to assist them in their duties. Additionally, a disciplinary penalty imposed on former Block Development Officer Kumkum Prasad was lifted, withdrawing the previous order to halt her increment. However, the proposal to hire highly skilled professionals as advisors-cum-special secretaries on a contractual basis was rescinded.

The meeting highlighted the government’s commitment to addressing healthcare, education, and welfare needs while also focusing on administrative reforms. With these decisions, the Hemant Soren-led government has taken crucial steps toward ensuring development and inclusivity across the state.