DDA to launch special camps for awareness on ‘Sasta Ghar’ Scheme

The Lieutenant Governor’s (LG) Secretariat has instructed the Chief Secretary to organize special camps through the relevant departments to raise awareness and facilitate access to the recently announced ‘Sasta Ghar’ housing scheme by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

The scheme aims to provide affordable housing with a 25 per cent discount to specific groups, including gig workers, auto and taxi drivers, women, wives of martyrs, ex-servicemen, persons with disabilities (Divyangjans), gallantry awardees, Arjuna awardees, and individuals from Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories.

In line with these directives, the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board will organize decentralized camps to disseminate information about the scheme. Similarly, the Rajya Sainik Board will conduct outreach programs targeting Veer Naris, ex-servicemen, and gallantry and Arjuna awardees.

Additionally, the Transport Department and SC Finance and Development Corporation will launch awareness campaigns to ensure the scheme reaches its intended beneficiaries.

The DDA will deploy designated officers at each camp to provide detailed information about the scheme, along with forms and assistance through nodal officers from the respective departments, according to the official communication.