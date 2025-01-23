Haryana Divyang Pension scheme extended to 10 more categories

In a significant move towards inclusivity and support for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), the Haryana Cabinet on Thursday approved amendments to the Haryana Disabled Pension Rules, 2016. As per the decision, 10 additional categories of PwDs in Haryana will now be eligible for pension benefits.

The move aligns with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, under which the Central Government has included 21 disability categories. Until now, the Haryana Government has been providing pension benefits to individuals with 11 categories of disabilities. With the approval of the recent amendments in the rules, 32,000 more PwDs will be eligible to receive monthly pension benefits.

The newly included categories are, Cerebral Palsy, Muscular Dystrophy, Speech and Language Disability, Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson’s Disease, Sickle Cell Disease, Multiple Disabilities, Specific Learning Disabilities, Autism Spectrum Disorder and Chronic Neurological Conditions.

Notably, according to the UDID portal, presently, there are 2,08,071 beneficiaries in Haryana receiving a monthly pension of Rs. 3,000 under the Haryana Divyang Pension scheme. With the inclusion of these 10 new categories, approximately 32,000 more PwDs will be benefited.

The Cabinet has also removed the age limit for individuals suffering from Hemophilia and Thalassemia to qualify for financial assistance. Previously, patients had to be at least 18 years old to receive financial support. Under the new rules, assistance will be provided to these individuals regardless of age.

Furthermore, the financial assistance for Hemophilia, Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Anemia will be provided in addition to any other social security pension the beneficiaries may already be receiving.

The said amendments reflect Nayab Sarkar’s continued commitment to the welfare and empowerment of PwDs, ensuring that they receive the necessary support to lead dignified lives.