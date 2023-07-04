Jammu: Medical College principal booked for tampering date of birth

The Crime Branch of J&K Police has booked Dr Shashi Sudan Sharma, Principal and Dean, Government Medical College, Jammu, for allegedly forging her date of birth to get wrongful gains.

The Crime Branch acted on a written complaint lodged by one Manu Gupta, who claimed that Dr Sharma had tampered with her age documents to get undue advantage for getting admission in MBBS course in the GMC Jammu as she was under age at that time.

Sources in the Crime Branch said that during enquiry, it came to fore that Dr Sharma is having two dates of birth – 8-4-1964 and 8-4-1965, and she has allegedly cheated the government by forging her date of birth.

Enquiry further revealed that while applying for the MBBS course, she had submitted her matriculation certificate mentioning her date of birth was 8-4-1964 and got admitted for MBBS course in the year 1981.

It further came to fore that she had applied for correction of her DoB from 8-4-1965 to 8-4-1964 and the J&K Board of School Education had issued the order for making the requisite correction in her DoB and accordingly, she became eligible to fill up MBBS entrance form but later on she again switched over to her long run advantageous DoB. A case FIR Number 0057 dated 01-07-2023 has been registered against Dr Sharma.