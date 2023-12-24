Jaishankar leaving for Russia on Monday for talks on key issues

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, External Affair Minister S Jaishankar is leaving here on Monday on a five-day visit to Russia as a part of the high-level exchanges between the two countries.

Making this announcement this evening, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that during this visit, Mr Jaishankar will meet Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade of Russia Denis Manturov to discuss matters related to economic engagement.

He will meet his counterpart Sergey Lavrov for discussion on bilateral, multilateral and international issues.

Advertisement

”Focusing on the strong people to people and cultural ties between our two countries, the minister’s programme will include engagements in Moscow and in St. Petersburg,” the MEA said, adding the time tested India-Russia partnership has remained stable and resilient and continues to be characterised by the spirit of the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.

The visit assumes greater significance as India and Russia have not held their annual leaders’ summit this year.

Among the issues that are expected to figure in the meetings in Moscow are trade, connectivity, expansion of the Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa (BRICS) grouping, cooperation on multilateral platforms such as the United Nations and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, defence cooperation, and the war in Ukraine.