Jaish-e-Mohammed operative arrested in Assam: A multi-state crackdown

In a combined operation, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Assam Police’s Special Task Force (STF) apprehended Shahanur Alam, a suspected operative of the banned terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), from Tukura in Assam’s Goalpara district.

This operation is part of a nationwide crackdown targeting terrorist networks and radicalisation efforts, with simultaneous raids conducted across five states—Assam, Jammu & Kashmir, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat.

Jaish-e-Mohammed, a Pakistan-based terror outfit, has been implicated in multiple high-profile attacks, including the 2019 Pulwama attack and the 2001 Indian Parliament attack.

Advertisement

The group operates with the goal of spreading extremist ideologies and recruiting individuals for terror-related activities in India. Recent investigations reveal JeM’s growing efforts to radicalise youth through online propaganda and physical networks

The recent raids, including those in Assam, uncovered incriminating materials such as electronic devices, pamphlets, and recruitment documents.

Alam’s arrest underscores Assam’s emerging role as a critical area in counter-terror efforts due to its geographic proximity to Bangladesh and the historical infiltration routes used by extremist groups

The focus extends beyond Assam, targeting broader infrastructural and ideological roots of terror outfits across India.

Authorities have stressed their commitment to dismantling these networks and ensuring regional and national security.

This arrest is a reminder of the ongoing challenges in countering extremism, particularly in regions susceptible to cross-border influences and radicalisation.