Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan’s son injured in Singapore school fire

The younger son of Andhra Pradesh deputy CM and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan sustained injuries in a fire at his school in Singapore. Mark Shankar suffered injuries to his arms and legs and was rushed to a local hospital for treatment, the Jana Sena Party said in a statement on Tuesday. Mark Shankar

The party added that Pawan Kalyan would travel to Singapore to visit his son after concluding his ongoing tour in Manyam.

According to the party statement, a fire broke out at the school where Mark Shankar was studying. He sustained injuries to his hands and legs in the accident and also inhaled smoke. Advertisement

Advertisement Pawan Kalyan was informed about the incident during his ongoing tour to Alluri Seetharamaraju district in Andhra Pradesh. However, the deputy CM insisted on completing his tour.

“I had promised the tribals of that village yesterday that I would visit Kuridi village near Araku… so I will go to that village, talk to them and find out the problems there,” Jana Sena Party quoted him as saying.

He added that since arrangements have been made for the commencement of development programs, he will complete them and go.

After completing his tour in Manyam, Kalyan will reach Visakhapatnam, and from there, arrangements are being made for a visit to Singapore.

Meanwhile, a Singaporean English reported that 15 children, including Mark Shankar, and four adults were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at a shophouse in River Valley Road on April 8. The building that caught fire is Tomato Cooking School, which runs cooking lessons and camps for children, according to the Singaporean daily English-language newspaper.

The fire was reported extinguished within 30 minutes, but some students and teachers sustained injuries.