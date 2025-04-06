Brawl over illicit affair leads to two deaths in Central Delhi, husband held

The Delhi Police arrested a 30-year-old man, Puneet, on Sunday for his involvement in a scuffle that resulted in the death of two within 24 hours of the incident that occurred on Saturday, an official said.

Police officials said that the incident came to light when they were informed by the hospital authorities that two men succumbed to stab injuries during treatment. The victims are identified as Ankit, 33, who worked as a welder, and Rahul, 32.

Started as an altercation over a personal enmity in Central Delhi’s Chinoti Basti, the dispute, between the accused, Puneet, and his neighbour, Ankit, ended in a full-blown scuffle.

In the following melee, the two including Rahul, a friend of the accused who had accompanied him to settle scores with Ankit, suffered stab wounds, an official said on Sunday.

Following his arrest, Puneet, 30, who worked as an auto-rickshaw driver, said he suspected Ankit, his neighbour, of having an illicit affair with his wife. He said he has been staying alone for over a year despite being married with two daughters from his wife as he suspected her infidelity.

Based on the statement of the accused, a case has been filed under the relevant section of the BNS.

An investigation into this case is underway, an official said.