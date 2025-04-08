60 leaders from Jharkhand participate in Congress National Convention

The Indian National Congress commenced its two-day national convention today in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, centered on the themes of “Justice, Resolution, Dedication, and Struggle.” From Jharkhand, a total of 60 leaders — including 54 members of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and 6 specially invited delegates — are participating in this significant political event.

The convention has brought together senior party leadership along with delegates from all states and union territories across India.

The convention is being seen as a critical platform for formulating Congress’ upcoming strategies, restructuring the organisation, and reinforcing its ideological stand. The first day is dedicated to a crucial meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), where several important decisions are being deliberated upon. On the second day, the decisions and policy directions laid out by the CWC will be presented before the full house of AICC members for discussion and further planning.

Among the prominent leaders attending from Jharkhand are State Congress President Keshav Mahto Kamlesh, former Union Minister Subodh Kant Sahay, senior leaders Alamgir Alam, Rajesh Thakur, Deepika Pandey Singh, Bandhu Tirkey, Dr Ajoy Kumar, and Satyendra Singh. Several nominated and elected AICC members from Jharkhand are also part of the delegation.

Speaking to the media before departing for Ahmedabad, Jharkhand Congress President Keshav Mahto Kamlesh expressed confidence that the Gujarat convention will prove to be a milestone in strengthening the organisation. He emphasised that it is the collective responsibility of all Congress leaders and workers to carry forward the resolutions taken at the convention and reinvigorate the party structure at all levels.

Jharkhand Congress Media Department Chairman Satish Paul Munjini also underscored the importance of the event, stating that the Congress party is fighting for constitutional values and public welfare issues—from Parliament to the streets. He said that the message emerging from Gujarat, the land of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel, would provide a new direction to the political discourse of the country.

This two-day convention is not just an organisational exercise, but a powerful moment for Congress to realign itself with the changing political landscape post-2024 and assert its role in shaping the future of Indian democracy. The leadership aims to use this platform to energise party workers across the nation and prepare them for the battles ahead.