J-K Police has been spearhead of India’s fight against terrorism: Amit Shah

Congratulating Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel for winning gallantry awards, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the police of the union territory has been the spearhead of India’s fight against terrorism.

Taking to Twitter, Shah said, “J-K Police has been the spearhead of India’s fight against terrorism. It is a matter of immense pride to the entire nation, that the Jammu and Kashmir Police has won the largest share, 115, of the gallantry awards today on Republic Day. This reflects their valour and commitment.”

“I congratulate all Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel on this momentous achievement and salute their bravery. Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji led central government stands committed to recognising and honouring our brave police personnel,” added Union Home Minister.

A total of 939 Police personnel have been awarded Medals on the occasion of Republic Day-2022. Among the majority of 189 Gallantry Awards, 134 personnel have been awarded for their gallant action in Jammu and Kashmir Region. Further, 47 personnel have been honoured for their gallant action in Left Wing Extremist affected areas and North-East Region.

Among the personnel receiving Gallantry Awards, 115 are from Jammu and Kashmir Police, 30 are from Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), three from Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), two from Border Security Force (BSF), three from Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), 10 from Chhattisgarh Police, nine from Odisha Police and seven from Maharashtra Police and the remaining from the other States and UTs.

President’s Medal for Gallantry and President’s Medal for Distinguished Services as well as Gallantry Medal and Meritorious Services Medals are awarded to the personnel of armed forces and other services on Republic Day and Independence Day each year.