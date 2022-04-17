J-K people getting justice through benefits of welfare schemes by PM Modi-led govt: Kiren Rijiju

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are getting justice through the benefits of the welfare schemes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

Rijiju attended a Mega Legal Services and Awareness Camp in the Srinagar district of Jammu and Kashmir. The event was organised on Thursday by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) and Jammu and Jammu and Kashmir Legal Services Authority in collaboration with the Srinagar District Administration.

“Now, the people of Jammu & Kashmir are getting Justice through the benefits of the welfare schemes launched by PM @narendramodi Ji. Mega Legal Services & Awareness Camp is organised by DLSA and J&K Legal Services Authority in collaboration with Dist Administration, Srinagar,” said Rijiju while tweeting a video from the event.