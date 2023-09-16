Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter in Baramulla’s Uri, two terrorist killed

Two terrorists have been killed in encounter that broke out between security forces and militants in Uri town within Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the police said on Saturday. The clash occurred in the Hathlanga forward area of Uri.

“01 more terrorist killed (Total 02). Search operation in progress. Further details shall follow,” the Kashmir Zone police said in a tweet.

Earlier in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), the Kashmir Zone Police stated: “An encounter has commenced between militants and the Army & Baramulla Police in the forward area of Uri, Hathlanga in Baramulla district. More details will follow.”

Meanwhile, the Indian Army, in conjunction with the Jammu and Kashmir Police, resumed operations for the fourth consecutive day against militants located in the forested Gadole area of the Kokernag region in Anantnag district.

Officials believe 2-3 militants are currently engaging security forces in the hilly terrain of Anantnag district.

The Kashmir Zone Police shared a statement from Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar on the micro-blogging site X a day earlier, which read: “Retired police and army officers should refrain from assuming an ‘ambush hypothesis.’ This operation is based on specific intelligence. The operation is ongoing, and all 2-3 trapped militants will be neutralized.” Security forces have established a stringent cordon-off in the area, according to reports.

Meanwhile, it was reported on Friday that a soldier who had been missing since Thursday has lost his life in the ongoing encounter. Security officials confirmed, “One more soldier has lost his life in the Anantnag operations. He had been reported missing since yesterday (Thursday).”