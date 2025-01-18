J-K chief secy reviews steps to develop tourist destinations

In a bid to increase footfall of tourists at the international border post at Suchetgarh and Gharana wetland in Jammu, Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo on Saturday convened a meeting to review the activities being undertaken to develop these places as tourist destinations.

Present in the meeting were Principal Secretary, Culture, Commissioner Secretary, Forest, Commissioner Secretary, Tourism, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Chief Wildlife Warden, Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, DG, Budget and representatives of BSF and Army besides other concerned officers.

In order to increase visitors footfall to the border tourism destination of Suchetghar along the international border with Pakistan, the Chief Secretary directed for further augmenting the amenities available there for the tourists.

He asked for formulation of a DPR regarding construction of well established, all-weather pavilion with adequate capacity to host the tourists coming there.

He suggested the BSF personnel, guarding this border, to establish a war museum where people could get to know about the heroic stories of the jawans during the 1965 and 1971 wars besides other local stories of popular valour.

He asked them to study and replicate the museums created by Army at the places of Gulmarg and Akhnoor. He also advised them to put on display different pieces of art, craft and digital photos depicting history of this place.

Commissioner Secretary, Tourism, Yasha Mudgal, informed about the tourism promotion campaigns being organised by the department in the past.

It was revealed that around Rs 151 lakh have been spent on development of Suchetgarh corridor, commencement of retreat parade at the heritage BOP Octroi Post by way of constructing saluting base, pathways, additional gender based toilets, security post and furniture.

It was added that construction of entry gate, parking, beautification and allied works are going on at an estimated cost of Rs 80 lakh and currently 55% completion has been achieved under the new project.

Regarding development of Gharana as an eco-tourism stop, the Chief Secretary was briefed by the Chief Wildlife Warden, Sarvesh Rai, that number of facilities had been raised by the Department to attract the tourists and bird lovers.

It was given out that the tourist footfall to the place has greatly improved with more than 27,000 visitors thronging the spot last year. Besides, the water surface area and number of birds has also increased after the wetland was curated on scientific lines by the department.

It was added that a two storey eco-stop and a watch tower is being constructed here to provide different amenities to the tourists under one roof. Besides, waste treatment system for solid, liquid and sewage has also been created to keep the environment of the water body clean and free from any pollution.