‘India First’ has become the mantra of India’s foreign policy: PM Modi

Asserting that ‘India First’ has become the mantra of the country’s foreign policy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that now, the nation is not just participating in the world order but also contributing to shaping and securing the future.

He emphasised the importance of realising the dream of a developed India by 2047 reiterating his statement from the Red Fort that collective efforts are essential to achieve this vision.

The prime minister was speaking at an event organised by a private TV news channel here.

“Today, the World’s eyes are on India,” he said, highlighting that people around the globe are curious about India.

Modi further said that while India once followed a policy of maintaining equal distance from all nations, the current approach emphasizes being equally close to all—an “Equi-Closeness” policy.

He underscored the fact that the global community now values India’s opinions, innovations, and efforts like never before.

He emphasised that the world is keenly observing India today and is eager to understand “What India Thinks Today”.

Reflecting on the global context post-World War II, noting how most international organisations were dominated by a few nations, Modi remarked that India’s approach has always prioritised humanity over monopoly, striving for an inclusive and participatory global order.

The prime minister added that in line with this vision, India has led the way in establishing global institutions for the 21st century, ensuring collective contribution and cooperation.

He said the world is recognising and accepting India’s development model. “India is no longer just a ‘nation of dreams’ but a ‘nation that delivers’,” Modi added.

He noted that India, which was the 11th largest economy in the world after 70 years of independence, rose to become the 5th largest economy in a span of 7-8 years.

Citing a report of the IMF, Modi said India was the only major economy in the world that had doubled its GDP in the last 10 years.

Emphasising that India had added USD two lakh crore to its economy in the last decade, adding that doubling of the GDP was not just about numbers but had major impacts like moving 25 crore people out of poverty forming a ‘Neo-Middle Class’.

He further added that the Neo-middle class was beginning a new life with dreams and aspirations along with contributing to the economy and making it vibrant.

“India has the world’s largest youth population,” the prime minister pointed out, noting that the youth were rapidly becoming skilled, thereby accelerating innovation.

Remarking on the transformation witnessed in India’s banking infrastructure, Modi highlighted that while banks were nationalised 50-60 years ago with the promise of accessible banking services, lakhs of villages still lacked such facilities. He emphasised that this situation has now been changed.

The prime minister noted that online banking has reached every household, and today, there is a banking touchpoint within every 5-kilometer radius in the country. He said the government has not only expanded banking infrastructure but also strengthened the banking system.

Modi highlighted that banks’ Non-Performing Assets (NPA) have significantly reduced, and their profits have reached a record high of Rs 1.4 lakh crore.

He added that those who looted public money are now being held accountable, sharing that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has recovered over Rs 22,000 crore, which is being legally returned to the victims from whom it was taken.

Emphasising the importance of global collaboration to tackle future challenges, particularly in energy resources, Modi highlighted India’s initiative of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) as a solution to ensure sustainable energy access for even the smallest nations.

He said this effort not only positively impacts the climate but also secures the energy needs of Global South countries.

Modi proudly noted that over 100 countries have joined this initiative. Talking about the global challenges of trade imbalances and logistics issues, the Prime Minister highlighted India’s collaborative efforts with the world to launch new initiatives, including the India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).

He said this project will connect Asia, Europe, and the Middle East through commerce and connectivity, boosting economic opportunities and providing alternative trade routes. PM Modi underscored that this initiative will strengthen the global supply chain.

Underlining India’s efforts to make global systems more participative and democratic, the prime minister remarked on the historic step taken during the G-20 Summit at Bharat Mandapam, where the African Union was made a permanent member of the G-20.

He emphasised that this long-standing demand was fulfilled under India’s presidency. He underscored India’s role as the voice of Global South countries in global decision-making institutions, highlighting India’s significant contributions in various fields, including International Yoga Day, the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine, and the development of a global framework for Artificial Intelligence.

The prime minister said these efforts have established India’s strong presence in the new world order. “This is just the beginning, as India’s capabilities on global platforms continue to reach new heights”, he added.