Delhi CM inspects projects in N W Delhi’s Pitampura, affirms commitment to providing basic amenities to colonies

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday inaugurated various development works like drains, sewer lines, sump well, pump house and security gates in North West Delhi’s Pitampura colony and interacted with locals, and directed concerned officials to resolve pending issues.

Tjhe CM emphasized that the Delhi government is committed to providing comprehensive amenities and facilities in all colonies across the city, and during her visit across various blocks of Pitampura, she inspected ongoing projects. “Providing basic amenities to every colony in Delhi is our government’s priority. This effort marks another significant step toward realizing the vision of ‘Viksit Delhi,” she said.

The works inaugurated by the CM include civic amenities. She said these development works would directly benefit thousands of residents of the area and will strengthen basic infrastructure.

Several works had been pending in the area affecting the locals. These include improvement of drainage near the Gopal Mandir Marg in LP Block and strengthening of Outer Ring Road.

During the inspection, the CM also directed concerned officials to remove unauthorized posters and banners from public property and emphasized, “No one has the right to damage public property. If we want a clean and beautiful Delhi, everyone’s cooperation is necessary. It is our collective responsibility to protect public property,” she added.

Gupta reiterated that the government’s ultimate goal is to provide world-class infrastructure across all the colonies in Delhi, and added that now work is continuously going on to turn the dream of ‘Viksit Delhi’ into reality.

She asserted that providing high-quality facilities to every citizen is not just the government’s responsibility, but a commitment.