J & K to become first UT tomorrow to have good governance index

Jammu and Kashmir is all set to become the first Union Territory in the country to have a ”Good Governance Index”.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will tomorrow release the District Good Governance Index for 20 Districts of Jammu and Kashmir at a function.

The District Good Governance Index of Jammu and Kashmir was prepared by the Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG) in collaboration with the Government of Jammu and Kashmir in pursuance of the announcements made in the “Behtar e-Hukumat – Kashmir Aelamia” resolution adopted on 2 July 2021 in the Regional Conference on Replication of Good Governance Practices held at Srinagar.

The exercise on the formulation of the District Good Governance Index was set in motion in July 2021 which has now been completed.

The District Good Governance Index of the Government of Jammu and Kashmir represents a major administrative reform in benchmarking good governance at the District level and a significant step for timely collation and publication of statistics at the State/ District level. The District Good Governance Index is a milestone and it is expected that it will provide a robust framework for evidence-based assessment of the performance of all the districts in the Union Territory, the Department of Personnel said today.

During the event, a presentation on the formulation of the District Good Governance Index will be made by the Centre for Good Governance, Hyderabad. This will be followed by district presentations by selected 12 District Development Commissioners, who will be showcasing achievements of various sectors.