“It’s a historic moment for every citizen of India, says Kapil Sibal on Chandrayaan-3 success

Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Kapil Sibal congratulated the ISRO scientists on the success of Chandrayaan-3 and said that it is not a historic moment not just for India, ISRO but for every citizen of the country.

“It’s a historic moment not just for India, ISRO but for every citizen of the country. A moment that will be remembered for years and years to come. It’s a landmark achievement and it is inspirational for scientists in India and for everybody in India that our organisation which was set immediately after independence has reached such phenomenal heights that the world now recognises ISRO as a lead institution,” Sibal said.

“Therefore I’m over the Moon for Chandrayaan-3 having landed over the Moon…I’ve also been a Minister of Science and Technology and I know what it can do for our country,” he added.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also congratulated the whole country for the success of Chandrayaan 3.

“Many congratulations India and to 140 crore Indians. Most importantly congratulations to the scientists and engineers at ISRO. We thanked them for their commitment to their cost, and vision. Today in a short span of time India has achieved a lot more in space research,” Priyanka Chaturvedi said in a video message.

Moreover, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also visited ISRO and congratulated the scientists for the success of the Chandrayaan-3 Mission.

“Your achievement of successfully landing the Vikram lander on the moon is commendable. You are the pride of India. The efforts of all the ISRO scientists and staff who worked hard for the project are unforgettable…Congratulations to ISRO for their hard work,” Shivakumar said

Shivakumar was briefed about the Chandrayaan project and witnessed moments of meaningful happiness among scientists.

The Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Chandrayaan-3 mission landed successfully after a 40-day journey starting from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota.

India’s success in landing the spacecraft on the Moon’s south pole comes days after a Russian probe Luna-25 crashed in the same region.

Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft put down the Vikram lander on the lunar surface, descending and tilted to a horizontal position ahead of landing.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission is the follow-up to the Chandrayaan-2 mission of 2019 when the Vikram lander crashed into the lunar surface.

This makes India the fourth country – after the US, China, and Russia – to have successfully landed on the moon’s surface, it has earned a place in record books as the first to touchdown on the south side of Earth’s only natural satellite.