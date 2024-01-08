ITMS to ensure seamless, safe movement of visitors in Ayodhya

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government is leaving no stone unturned to tidy up the holy city of Ayodhya for the upcoming Ram temple consecration ceremony.

A significant stride in this direction is the initiation of the intelligent traffic management system (ITMS) project, which aims to ensure safe and seamless travel for visitors.

Functioning at 20 intersections, the ITMS is set to extend its vigilant gaze to two additional intersections shortly. With an estimated cost of Rs 47.74 crore, the project was started in October 2021 under the smart city scheme, officials said.

ITMS project has started at 20 locations in Ayodhya, with plans to extend this to the new bus stand and the currently under-construction airport road.

The areas under vigilant traffic monitoring include Riqabganj, Civil Line, Hanuman Cave, Shri Ram Hospital, Naya Ghat, Saket Petrol Pump, Devkali Bypass, Sultanpur Bypass, Rae Bareli Bypass, Sahadatganj Bypass, Guru Gobind Singh Square, Police Line, Tedhi Bazaar, Udaya Square, Devkali Tiraha, Gudri Bazaar, Post Office Square, Naka Tiraha, Guru Gobind Singh, Sahadatganj Hanumangarhi Square, and DM Square.

Following the completion of this expansion, traffic signals have been activated to streamline vehicle movement. Technosys Security System Pvt Ltd spearheaded the execution of this project, and the monitoring operations are coordinated from the temporary control command centre in Amaniganj Jalkal Parishad. Additionally, survey work is in progress at the Mangal Pandey intersection.

Project Manager Nikhil Srivastava highlighted the integration of cameras with the traffic signals for enhanced surveillance. Proactive measures, including public announcements, have been implemented to keep the traffic smooth and to raise awareness about traffic rules among the residents, he said.

The Adityanath government has installed an extensive public address system across 14 strategic locations in Ayodhya. This initiative serves as a vital channel for disseminating timely information about traffic rules to commuters.