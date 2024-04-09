It is high time Kejriwal resigned as CM owning moral responsibility: Puri

After the Delhi High Court dismissed his plea against arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the excise policy case, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday that of Arvind Kejriwal should resign as Dehi chief minister owning moral responsibility.

In a statement, Puri said, “Arvind Kejriwal was issued nine summons by the Enforcement Directorate between November 2023 and March 2024. Over the past six months, he kept evading these notices under some pretext or the other.”

“The law has caught onto Kejriwal’s nefarious act of taking kickbacks for rewriting the liquor policy, all during the time when Delhi was reeling under the onslaught of Covid in September 2020,” the Union minister said.

Advertisement

Today, when his challenge to his arrest and remand came up before the Delhi High Court, the court has been “unsparing” and has upheld his arrest and remand, Puri pointed out.

The Union minister said the AAP chief’s continuation as chief minister behind bars is an “exercise in shamelessness” and added it is high time he (Kejriwal) put in his papers and let someone else run the governance in Delhi.