AAP’s ‘Save Constitution’ program a complete failure: Sachdeva

Reacting to AAP’s ‘Save Constitution’ program, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Sunday claimed that every political campaign by the AAP has been a failure after their chief Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest.

Sachdeva, further hitting out at the AAP and INDI alliance, said that the March 31 rally called over Kejriwal’s arrest was also a failure, while the April 7 community fast held by the AAP to garner public support against the Delhi CM s arrest also turned out to be a failed effort.

“After two consecutive Sundays of failure, “AAP” again launched the “Save Constitution” campaign in support of Kejriwal on April 14, but again failed to gather public support,” Delhi BJP president claimed.

“The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is completely alienated from the people of Delhi and its own workers, today marks the third consecutive Sunday of political failure for “AAP,” Sachdeva claimed.

He further alleged that since the return of AAP MP Sanjay Singh from jail, there has been a power struggle between him and the Kejriwal family.

Sachdeva claimed that Singh has sidelined Delhi CM’s wife Mrs Sunita Kejriwal, and also also pushed aside the Delhi minister and senior party leader Atishi, while he is engaged in revitalizing himself through new campaigns.

Singh had recently been released from custody after Supreme Court granted him bail in money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam case.