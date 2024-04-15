AAP to hold ‘Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se Sankalp Sabhas’ in 4 LS seats of Delhi

Delhi Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai on Monday said that in the second phase of the campaign ‘Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se’ the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will organise ‘Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se Sankalp Sabhas’ in the four Lok Sabha constituencies of the national capital where the party has fielded its candidates.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the AAP on April 8 had launched ‘Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se’ campaign against the arrest of party supremo Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case.

The AAP Delhi State Convenor said that 200 Sankalp Sabhas will be organized between April 16 and May 23.

Talking to a news agency, Rai said the AAP ministers, MPs and MLAs will administer the oath to the people in these meetings.

“The party’s aim is to administer the oath to one lakh people who will go to people’s homes and prepare them to vote for AAP,” he added.

Kejriwal is currently in Tihar Jail under judicial custody. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.

The upcoming Lok Sabha polls are scheduled to take place from April 19 to June 1, to choose the 543 representatives for the 18th Lok Sabha. These elections will be conducted over seven phases, with the outcome being declared on June 4.

The voting in seven Lok Sabha seats of Delhi is scheduled to be held on May 25.