Aam Aadmi Party( AAP) Supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in his first Mahapanchayat of farmers of western UP in Meerut on Sunday claimed that the farmers are on a “do or die” battle against the three farm laws of Union government which are “Death warrant” for the farmers.

Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in his address to a massive crowd including farmers at Sanskriti Resort here, Kejriwal asked are the farmers enemies of this country? “Even the British rulers did not frame the farmers in false cases that have been done by this government,” he quipped alleging that the entire Red Fort incident was planned by them.

Farmers of this country are in deep pain and sadness. For the last 95 days, they are sitting on a dharna with women and children at Delhi borders braving the chill of the winter season and more than 250 of them are martyred yet this government is least affected, said Kejriwal adding that since past 70 years every government has betrayed farmers.

In the past 25 years, more than 3.5 lakh farmers have committed suicide but none of the governments offered jobs to their children, he commented.

“These farm laws are a death warrant for the farmers,” he said adding further that the farmers want nothing but the right price of their crop. If they are given the right price for their crops the farmers would not be forced to commit suicide.

The Delhi CM also presented a formula for giving a guarantee to purchase all 23 crops at minimum support price (MSP). The Government shows its inability to do so as they cannot guarantee MSP because it would require Rs 17 lakh crore for procurement of crops, he said adding that farmers would give the government their crops against payment of Rs 17 lakh and the government could earn money by selling these crops.

Even if there are initial losses to the government it would cover up in 15 years time, he averred accusing the government of not having intentions to do this for farmers while on the contrary loans of more than Rs 8 lakh crore of corporates have been waived off.

Kejriwal also targeted the BJP for seeking the votes of farmers by giving them assurance of implementing the report of the Swaminathan Commission. Yet instead of implementing the recommendations of the Committee, the BJP government, three years after coming to power, gave an affidavit in the Supreme Court in which it expressed its inability to give MSP. “It was like stabbing in the back of farmers,” he said.

He called farmers “true patriots” and said that on January 26 protesters were deliberately diverted from the prescribed route and those who hoisted the flag at the Red Fort were their workers.

“Initially the Center wanted to stop the farmers from coming to Delhi. But they could not be stopped and then they wanted to convert the 9 stadiums of Delhi into prisons for the farmers. This plan was also defused as I refused to this proposal in spite of all the pressure,” claimed Kejriwal.

He said that he was the first one to contact BKU leader Rakesh Tikait after he broke down in front of the cameras at the Ghazipur border and extended support to the farmers’ movement. We also made arrangements for water and toilets for the farmers protesting there.

He also raised the issues of sugarcane arrears, rising power bills, the high price of fertilizers, skyrocketing hike in prices of diesel, petrol and LPG and appealed to the masses to elect a government with clear intentions in the state so that their problems are addressed.

Kejriwal also mentioned free electricity being given to people in Delhi by his government and explained that he made it possible in spite of tremendous pressure.

Attacking the Yogi government in UP, the Delhi CM claimed that Yogiji has bowed down before sugar mills that still owe Rs 18000 crore to farmers.

He targeted the BJP leaders on the issue of MSP and said that they say that MSP exists and will remain in future but I challenge Yogiji to mention a single Mandi in UP where crops are purchased on MSP.” “Where was MSP?” he questioned.

Arvind Kejriwal was accompanied on the dais by AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, party MLAs, state party President Sabhajeet Singh, Khap leaders and local farmer leaders.

Kejriwal concluded his address by saying, “Chaudhary Charan Singh Amar Rahe.”