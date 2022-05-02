Israel Embassy collaborates with IIT Delhi, mentors 26 women entrepreneurs

It has been great to meet this group of brilliant women entrepreneurs. I wish them all the best for their future endeavors. This project is one of a series of special initiatives to mark 30 years of diplomatic relations between India and Israel, said Naor Gilon, Ambassador of Israel to India. He was speaking at the graduation ceremony of women entrepreneurs.

Embassy of Israel developed a mentorship program for women entrepreneurs in India to mark 30 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The embassy has collaborated with IIT Delhi and WEE foundation and mentored 26 women entrepreneurs from WEE foundation.

Sarandeep Singh, Chairman and CEO of WEE Foundation said “We are delighted to be collaborating with the Embassy of Israel and having Ms. Nava Swersky mentoring these young entrepreneurs. With this program, we aim to help aspiring women entrepreneurs gain an edge by building their skills, network and gaining hands-on experience to up-scale their businesses. WEE foundation enables women entrepreneurs across India to scale their businesses through these kinds of collaborations.”

The mentorship program included validating ideas, building a team, fundraising, building, and distributing the product. Entrepreneurs were mentored by renowned VC & Mentor, Nava Swersky from Israel who is a technology entrepreneur with over 30 years of international experience as an entrepreneur and manager. She is an investor in venture capital and is an expert in the fields of innovation and technology commercialization.

The program culminated with The Women’s Entrepreneurship Conclave and Awards held at IIT Delhi in the presence of Ambassador of Israel to India. Participants were awarded AEP Excellence Awards for categories including Champions of Diversity & Inclusion and Women of Wonder.

“I am honoured and delighted to be mentoring these special women who have unique and pioneering thinking and a strong passion for entrepreneurship” said Swersky . “They have all achieved so much already and I am sure they will continue to lead change for good,” she added.

During the program, women entrepreneurs were connected to potential investors and buyers for their products so that they can take their business idea to a financially sustainable enterprise. These women have a background in science and medicine, business administration, design and healthcare.