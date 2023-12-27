Explosion at Israel embassy: Multiple agencies scan area for clues

A day after receiving an emergency call regarding an explosion near the Israeli embassy, security agencies continued their search outside the mission in New Delhi.

Multiple agencies are on their toes to unravel the mystery of explosion.

Delhi Police teams, including forensic science laboratory and dog squad, examined the area around the alleged explosion site once again close to the Israel embassy to collect evidence, an official said on Wednesday.

According to sources, the police had recovered a letter on Tuesday along with other exhibits which had been sent for proper forensic analysis and verification.

A team of the National Investigation Agency(NIA) and the anti-terror National Security Guard (NSG) also inspected the site to collect any relevant evidence with regard to the explosion, while the area in close proximity to the embassy was cordoned off as the officials conducted.

Security has been stepped up around the Israel embassy further and the Lutyens area in New Delhi following the incident.

Meanwhile, deputy ambassador of Israel to India said there was an explosion in close proximity to the embassy in Delhi.

Speaking to a news agency, he said all the diplomats and workers are safe, and the security teams were working along with the local Delhi security to investigate the matter.

Deputy Ambassador of Israel to India Ohad Nakash Kaynar said, “This evening several minutes after 5, an explosion occurred in close proximity of the Embassy. All our diplomats and workers are safe. Our security teams are working in full cooperation with local Delhi security and they will investigate the matter further.”

Experts have examined the spot, lifted exhibits that may have evidentiary relevance; the same are being sent for forensic examination. Further enquiry is in progress,” a Delhi Police official had said on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, the security agencies are already on alert ever since the war began in Gaza between Israel and Hamas.